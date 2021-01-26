Norway to fine dating app Grindr $11.7M over privacy breach

Grindr did not respond immediately to an email request for comment from the AP. Its spokesman in Norway, Bjoern Richard Johansen, confirmed to broadcaster NRK that it had received a letter from regulators to notify it of the fine.

The company has until Feb. 15 to give feedback, which the watchdog will take into account for its final decision.

“Grindr is looking forward to entering into a dialogue with the Norwegian Data Protection Authority,” Johansen told NRK, but said the company had no further comment.

The watchdog came to the preliminary conclusion that Grindr shared user data with a number of third parties without legal basis. The data included GPS location, user profile information as well as the fact that users are on Grindr, which could indicate their sexual orientation.

Sharing such information could put someone at risk of being targeted, the authority said in its notice to Grindr.

The fact that a person “is a Grindr user may lead to prejudice and discrimination even without revealing their specific sexual orientation," it said.

The Data Protection Authority said the way Grindr asked users for permission to use their information went against GDPR's requirements for “valid consent.” Users weren’t given the chance to opt out of sharing data with third parties and were forced to accept Grindr's privacy policy in its entirety, it said, adding that users weren't properly informed about the data sharing.

The watchdog is still investigating five “ad tech" companies that received data from Grindr, including Twitter's mobile app advertising platform, MoPub, which has more than 160 partners.

The Norwegian Consumer Council welcomed the fine.

“We hope that this marks the starting point for many similar decisions against companies that engage in buying and selling personal data,” said the group's director of digital policy, Finn Myrstad.

___

Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen contributed to this report.

___

For all of AP's tech coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/technology

___

Follow Kelvin Chan at https://www.twitter.com/chanman