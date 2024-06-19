Nation & World News

Norway tightens controls over adoptions from abroad but won't ban practice as investigation unfolds

Norway's government says it has tightened controls over adoptions from abroad but will allow the practice to continue as it conducts an investigation into the legality and ethics of past adoptions
FILE - Children hold up masks of the face of fictional character Greg Heffley during a gathering with the US cartoonist Jeff Kinney, at the publishing house Gyldendal in Oslo, Norway, on Nov. 29, 2018. Norway has tightened controls over adoptions from abroad but will allow the practice to continue as it conducts an investigation into the legality and ethics of past adoptions, the government said Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (Ole Berg-Rusten/NTB scanpix via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Children hold up masks of the face of fictional character Greg Heffley during a gathering with the US cartoonist Jeff Kinney, at the publishing house Gyldendal in Oslo, Norway, on Nov. 29, 2018. Norway has tightened controls over adoptions from abroad but will allow the practice to continue as it conducts an investigation into the legality and ethics of past adoptions, the government said Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (Ole Berg-Rusten/NTB scanpix via AP)
By JAN M. OLSEN – Associated Press
53 minutes ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway has tightened controls over adoptions from abroad but will allow them to continue as it conducts an investigation into the legality and ethics of past adoptions, the government said Wednesday.

The move to keep allowing international adoptions for now contradicted Norway’s top regulatory body, the Norwegian Child Welfare Services, a government agency known as Bufdir, which in January recommended a pause while the investigation takes place.

“As the situation is now, I do not see the need for a general interim suspension while the investigation committee works,” Minister for Children and Families Kjersti Toppe said.

“The overall goal is to get answers to whether — and possibly to what extent — there have been illegal or unethical situations in connection with foreign adoptions to Norway,” Toppe said.

In December, the government set up an independent investigative committee to assess whether Norwegian authorities have enough control over adoptions from abroad, and whether illegal or unethical circumstances have occurred in adoptions to Norway. The committee is expected to conclude its investigation in late 2025.

The inquiry was launched after media reports in Norway pointed to alleged illegal adoptions, claiming that some children in the Philippines were sold and given false birth certificates.

The government said it had implemented ”risk-reducing measures” for adoptions from abroad, including an official review of all documents for each case transferred from adoption organizations to Bufdir. There are three adoptions agencies in Norway.

Last year, Bufdir was also tasked with reviewing agreements with different countries to ensure the legality of adoptions with each of them.

Following the reviews, agreements with Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, Madagascar, the Czech Republic, Hungary, South Africa and Peru were terminated. Only the accords with Colombia and Bulgaria have continued, while South Korea has received a limited permit, the Norwegian government said.

In neighboring Denmark, the only overseas adoption agency in January said it was winding down international adoptions after a government agency there raised concerns over falsified documents and procedures that obscured children's biological origins abroad.

Sweden's only adoption agency said in November that it was halting adoptions from South Korea after claims of falsified papers on the origins of children adopted from the country.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Postal Service woes are years in the making, Georgia lawmakers seek fix

Credit: TNS

Red Roof Inn staff in Buckhead ignored sex trafficking, victim says
2h ago

Credit: AP

Alabama’s Rickwood Field’s tribute to Negro Leagues becomes a poignant memorial for...
42m ago

Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Good boy! Flash the rescue dog joins ‘Beagle Brigade’ at Atlanta airport
2h ago

Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Good boy! Flash the rescue dog joins ‘Beagle Brigade’ at Atlanta airport
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Inaugural Scandinavian Airlines flight renews Atlanta-Copenhagen link
The Latest

Credit: AP

A journalist traces his family tree back to ancestor who served in Black regiment in...
10m ago
Far-right leader Bardella backpedals on taking France out of NATO strategic military...
10m ago
It's summer solstice time. What does that mean?
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

LISTEN
UATL’s Mike Jordan joins ‘Politically Georgia’ for special Juneteenth episode
Baseball great Willie Mays, the ‘Say Hey Kid,’ dies at 93
ELECTION 2024
Results from Tuesday runoff elections