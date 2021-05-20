Norway sentences ambulance carjacker to preventive detention

The Oslo District Court said the 33-year-old man, who wasn't identified, was found guilty of seven counts of attempted murder. The court ordered the man, nicknamed “the ambulance hijacker” by Norwegian media, held for at least eight years before being considered for release. But authorities could decide to keep him in prison for an additional four years.

The man, in addition to injuring the toddlers, made an elderly couple dive under a parked car as police tried to stop the ambulance by shooting at its tires before finally ramming it to a stop.