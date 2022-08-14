ajc logo
X

Norway puts down Freya the walrus that drew Oslo crowds

National & World News
25 minutes ago
Authorities in Norway say they have euthanized a walrus that had drawn crowds of spectators in the Oslo Fjord after concluding that it posed a risk to humans

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Norway said Sunday they have euthanized a walrus that had drawn crowds of spectators in the Oslo Fjord after concluding that it posed a risk to humans.

The 600-kilogram (1,320-pound) female walrus, known affectionately as Freya, became a popular attraction in Norway in recent weeks, despite warnings from officials that people should refrain from getting close and posing for pictures with the massive marine mammal. Freya liked to clamber on small boats, causing damage to them.

Walruses are protected and as recently as last month officials said they hoped Freya would leave of her own accord and that euthanasia would be a last resort.

Norway's Directorate of Fisheries said Freya was put down early Sunday “based on an overall assessment of the continued threat to human safety.”

“Through on-site observations the past week it was made clear that the public has disregarded the current recommendation to keep a clear distance to the walrus,” it said. “Therefore, the Directorate has concluded, the possibility for potential harm to people was high and animal welfare was not being maintained.”

The head of the directorate, Frank Bakke-Jensen, said other options — including moving the animal elsewhere — were considered. But authorities concluded it wasn't a viable option.

“We have sympathies for the fact that the decision can cause reactions with the public, but I am firm that this was the right call,” Bakke-Jensen said. “We have great regard for animal welfare, but human life and safety must take precedence.”

Atlantic walruses normally live in the Arctic. It is unusual but not unheard of for them to travel into the North and Baltic Seas.

Editors' Picks
Two people found dead outside Cobb home in suspected murder-suicide14h ago
Triple-A battery mates Kyle Muller, Chadwick Tromp lead big-league Braves to victory
14h ago
Gridlock Guy: Airborne insight on the I-285/Ga. 400 changes
1h ago
Some Capitol rioters try to profit from their Jan. 6 crimes
1h ago
Some Capitol rioters try to profit from their Jan. 6 crimes
1h ago
Bills rally to beat Colts 27-24 in Matt Ryan's Indy debut
11h ago
The Latest
Palestinian gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting
8m ago
More US lawmakers visiting Taiwan 12 days after Pelosi trip
13m ago
Officials: Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, hurts 14
20m ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top