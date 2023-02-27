Norway protests target wind farm on land used by herders

Over the weekend, the protesters had occupied the ministry’s lobby but were evicted by police early Monday, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK. They shifted their protest to chaining themselves outside the main entrance to the ministry, prompting authorities to urge employees to work from home.

Norway's Energy Minister Terje Aasland told NRK that although the Supreme Court has ruled that the construction of the wind farm as invalid, the court does not say anything about what should happen to it.

The government must “make new decisions that are in line with the premise of the Supreme Court’s judgment,” Aasland told the broadcaster.

Other activists who were sitting outside the doors of nearby government buildings “have been ordered to move and if they don’t we will remove them by force," said police spokesman Brian Skotnes shortly before officers were seen carrying activists away. They were not arrested.

The Sami live in Lapland, which stretches from northern parts of Norway through Sweden and Finland to Russia. They once faced oppression of their culture, including bans on the use of their native tongue.

Today the nomadic people live mostly modern lifestyles but still tend reindeer and some still wear their traditionally bright-colored national dress.