Nation & World News

Norway introduces temporary border checks after its terror threat level was raised

Police say Norway is introducing temporary border checks on its frontiers with other Western European nations after the domestic security agency raised the terror threat level
44 minutes ago

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Norway is introducing temporary border checks on its frontiers with other Western European nations after the domestic security agency raised the terror threat level, police said Saturday.

The checks will apply until Oct. 22, according to a police statement.

It cited “a challenging threat picture” and the Oct. 8 announcement by the security agency, PST, that it was increasing Norway's threat level from “moderate” to “high,” the second-highest level on a five-tier scale. PST pointed to an increased threat to Jewish and Israeli targets in particular.

Norway isn't a member of the European Union, but the country is part of the European ID-check free travel zone known as the Schengen area. It has land borders with EU and Schengen members Sweden and Finland.

Police said that the new controls won't involve all travelers being checked, and there's no reason to expect delays at border crossings.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Czech Republic and Poland call on EU to do more to tackle irregular migration
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

International rescue teams arrive in Bosnia after devastating floods and landslides
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Zelenskyy appeals to allies to keep up aid as Germany pledges new weapons package
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Poland's leader plans to suspend the right to asylum as country faces pressure on Belarus...1h ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Holding a Super Bowl outside the US is a possibility, NFL Commissioner Goodell says12m ago
Data shows migrants aren’t taking jobs from Black or Hispanic people, despite what Trump...17m ago
Powerful storm knocks out power to 1.6 million in Brazil's largest city23m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

Why did Atlanta water crisis drag on? These failing parts went undetected
Conyers smoke plume has faded, but clouds of ‘fear and anxiety’ remain
TORPY: Yes, you can go home. But it might not be the same