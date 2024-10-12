Norway introduces temporary border checks after its terror threat level was raised

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Norway is introducing temporary border checks on its frontiers with other Western European nations after the domestic security agency raised the terror threat level, police said Saturday.

The checks will apply until Oct. 22, according to a police statement.

It cited “a challenging threat picture” and the Oct. 8 announcement by the security agency, PST, that it was increasing Norway's threat level from “moderate” to “high,” the second-highest level on a five-tier scale. PST pointed to an increased threat to Jewish and Israeli targets in particular.