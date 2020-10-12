Norway grants asylum to fugitive Pole, raising controversy

Gawel’s lawyer, Lukasz Niedzielski, said Monday that asylum in Gawel's case can be easily extended. He said the board had seen all the relevant documents, including the Polish court verdict.

In justifying its decisions, the board argued that Poland's courts have been politicized and the system of checks and balances destroyed, while the state failed to counteract the activity of far-right organizations.

Earlier, Norway rejected Poland's request for Gawel's extradition. Some other courts in Europe have refused to extradite Poles, saying they can't have a fair trial under Poland's current government.

The Gawels fled Poland in January 2019, shortly before a Polish court of appeals confirmed his conviction and handed down a two-year prison term on charges of fraud, forging signatures and counterfeiting financial documents. More investigations are underway.

Gawel, who was founder and head of the Monitoring Center on Racist and Xenophobic Behavior in Poland's eastern city of Bialystok, denies any wrongdoing and insists the conviction is a form of persecution for the group's activity. He says his organization has exposed ties between local officials, prosecutors and far-right groups in Bialystok.

