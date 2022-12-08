Norway acquits Putin ally’s son who flew drone

The Nord-Troms and Senja District Court said late Wednesday that flying a hobby drone is not covered by the sanction regulations.

"It is very gratifying, but not at all surprising, that the district court has concluded that Andrey Yakunin has not committed any criminal offense in Norway,” his lawyers, John Christian Elden and Bernt Heiberg, said in a statement.

The prosecution, which had asked Yakunin to be jailed for 120 days, appealed the verdict.

Yakunin is the son of Russian businessman Vladimir Yakunin, a longtime acquaintance of Putin, who was placed on the U.S. State Department’s sanctions list of Russian officials and businessmen following Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Numerous drone sightings have been reported near offshore oil and gas platforms belonging to NATO member Norway, a major oil and gas producer. Several Russian citizens have been detained for flying drones or taking photographs of sensitive sites in Norway.