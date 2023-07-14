Northwestern fires baseball coach Jim Foster amid misconduct allegations

National & World News
4 hours ago
X
Northwestern baseball coach Jim Foster has been fired amid allegations of misconduct, three days after football coach Pat Fitzgerald was dismissed because of a hazing scandal

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern baseball coach Jim Foster was fired Thursday amid allegations of misconduct, three days after football coach Pat Fitzgerald was dismissed because of a hazing scandal.

Foster spent just one season as the Wildcats' coach. The move was announced in a brief statement from athletic director Derrick Gragg.

“Nothing will ever be more important to Northwestern than providing its students a place that allows them to develop in the classroom, in the community, and in competition at the absolute highest level, and building a culture which allows our staff to thrive,” Gragg said.

“This has been an ongoing situation and many factors were considered before reaching this resolution. As the director of athletics, I take ownership of our head coaching hires and we will share our next steps as they unfold.”

The Chicago Tribune and WSCR-AM reported this week that Foster led a toxic culture that prompted several assistant coaches to quit, and that his bullying and verbally abusive behavior prompted a human resources investigation by the university.

Northwestern went 10-40 under Foster. Assistant Brian Anderson, a former major leaguer who won a World Series ring with the Chicago White Sox in 2005, will take over as interim coach.

Fitzgerald was fired after a university investigation found allegations of hazing by 11 current or former players, including “forced participation, nudity and sexualized acts of a degrading nature,” Northwestern President Michael Schill wrote.

Fitzgerald has maintained he was unaware of the hazing.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Georgia panel cuts more references to diversity in teacher prep rules5h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Suspect barricades in South Fulton home after fatal shooting
3h ago

WHO agency says aspartame possibly causes cancer; industry says no way
5h ago

Credit: Courtesy

Family involved in fatal wreck after leaving North Georgia water park
11h ago

Credit: Courtesy

Family involved in fatal wreck after leaving North Georgia water park
11h ago

Rapper, music exec Rick Ross shows off custom $20 million watch
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Online, 'unalive' means death or suicide. Experts say it might help kids discuss those...
6m ago
North Korea's ambassador blames US for regional tensions in a rare appearance at UN...
13m ago
Stock market today: Asian shares buoyed by Wall Street's winning week as inflation eases
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves schedule: Atlanta will open 2024 season on road vs. Phillies
10h ago
Cut from Georgia Medicaid health coverage? You may still be eligible
10h ago
Actors to join writers on strike: What this means for Georgia
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top