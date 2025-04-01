Northern Michigan -- no stranger to wild weather -- tries to cope with days of no power

“It's an ice situation. The trees and power lines are loaded, literally,” Charlevoix County Sheriff Chuck Vondra said. "Everything is caving in."

More than 180,000 power outages were reported Tuesday afternoon in Michigan, according to poweroutage.us, down from 300,000-plus earlier in the week. But entire communities in several counties have lacked electricity since Saturday.

The Cheboygan County sheriff said residents should consider leaving town if they have another place to stay. Officials in Petoskey turned City Hall into a 24/7 haven for people to warm up and charge phones. Presque Isle Electric & Gas Co-op, one of many utilities in the region, said recovery could take days.

“The challenge is the debris, impassable roads, and hundreds of downed poles. Each pole takes hours to replace,” the utility said.

Petra Tank, 32, of Petoskey said she finally decided to drive 25 miles (40.2 kilometers) to a friend's home for warmth and a shower Monday.

“I realized, ‘Oh, this is a big deal. We’re not going to be back at work this week,’ ” said Tank, who has a tailor shop.

“We've been sitting ducks for three days without power, and the morale is officially starting to lower because our homes are only getting colder. … It's just kind of free-for-all,” she told The Associated Press.

The Alpena News in Alpena couldn't publish a newspaper Monday or Tuesday but planned to finally have a print edition Wednesday. Managing Editor Torianna Marasco said she posted stories online by traveling outside the area for internet access.

The Mackinac Bridge, a 5-mile (8-kilometer) span connecting Michigan's two peninsulas, has been closed at times because of thick ice falling from towers and cables.

A relief agency, Convoy of Hope, was loading trucks with food and water for a trip to northern Michigan, said Mike Way, pastor of Center Point Assembly church in Charlevoix.

“Everybody right now is on pins and needles. It's my understanding that more snow and ice are coming," Way said. ”We're not out of the woods yet."

The staff at Tom's Family Market in Onaway used flashlights to help desperate customers find food in a pinch.

“Don’t tell the governor," owner Bryan Madison told The Detroit News, "but we ain’t collecting tax.”

___

Associated Press writer Tammy Webber contributed to this report.

