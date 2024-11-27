Northern lights may be faintly visible across parts of the US this Thanksgiving

NEW YORK (AP) — This Thanksgiving, solar storms may produce faint auroras across the northern rim of the United States.

Pale auroras may be seen across many northern states Thursday and Friday, but they may be brief and and seeing them will depend on how intense the solar storms get, NOAA meteorologist Mike Bettwy said in an email.

Much of the following states are best positioned for potential auroras: Washington, Montana, the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Maine. Northern parts of Idaho, Wyoming, New York, Vermont and New Hampshire may also see auroras.