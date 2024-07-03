Nation & World News

Northern California wildfire spreads, with more hot weather expected. Thousands evacuate

Firefighters are battling a growing wildfire in northern California that has forced at least 13,000 people to evacuate with another day of extreme heat expected
Flames consume a garage as the Thompson Fire burns in Oroville, Calif., Tuesday, July 2, 2024. An extended heatwave blanketing Northern California has resulted in red flag fire warnings and power shutoffs. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Flames consume a garage as the Thompson Fire burns in Oroville, Calif., Tuesday, July 2, 2024. An extended heatwave blanketing Northern California has resulted in red flag fire warnings and power shutoffs. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
35 minutes ago

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters lined roads to keep flames from reaching homes as helicopters dropped water on a growing wildfire Wednesday in Northern California that has forced at least 13,000 people to evacuate, with another day of extreme heat expected.

The Thompson fire broke out before noon Tuesday about 70 miles (110 kilometers) north of Sacramento, in and around the city of Oroville, in Butte County. It sent up a huge plume of smoke and grew to nearly 4.7 square miles (12.1 square kilometers) by Wednesday morning. It was zero percent contained.

The city of about 20,000 people declared a state of emergency Tuesday night. Several homes have been destroyed, KCRA-TV reported Wednesday. There was no word of injuries. Two evacuation centers were set up in Butte County.

More high temperatures above 100 degrees (37.8 Celsius) were forecast Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

The governor’s office announced late Tuesday that federal funding had been approved to help with firefighting efforts. Gov. Gavin Newsom this week activated the State Operations Center to coordinate California’s response, dispatch mutual aid and support communities as they respond to threats of wildfire and excessive heat.

A helicopter flies over the Thompson Fire as it burns above Lake Oroville in Oroville, Calif., Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A night flying helicopter drops water on flames as the Thompson Fire burns, Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Oroville, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Rocco Olhiser, a firefighter with the Colusa Fire Department, center, douses water on a burning tree while battling the Thompson fire in Oroville, Calif., Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Rocco Olhiser, a firefighter with the Colusa Fire Department, carries a hose while battling the Thompson fire in Oroville, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Flames are seen on a ridge at the Potters Ravine Recreation Area near Lake Oroville during the Thompson Fire in Oroville, Calif., Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A home is seen engulfed in flames during the Thompson Fire in Oroville, Calif., Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A firefighter runs while battling the Thompson Fire burning in Oroville, Calif., Tuesday, July 2, 2024. An extended heatwave blanketing Northern California has resulted in red flag fire warnings and power shutoffs. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Firefighters battle the Thompson Fire burning in Oroville, Calif., Tuesday, July 2, 2024. An extended heatwave blanketing Northern California has resulted in red flag fire warnings and power shutoffs. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

