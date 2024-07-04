Northern California wildfire does not grow but winds and hot weather could whip up flames

“We're going to evaluate and see if we can open up some areas,” Colburn said.

The Thompson Fire broke out before noon on Tuesday, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) north of Sacramento. It sent up a huge plume of smoke that could be seen from space as it grew to more than 5.5 square miles (14 square kilometers).

An Associated Press photographer saw fire burn three adjacent suburban-style homes in Oroville.

The fire ignited sprigs of grass poking from the concrete edges of Lake Oroville as gusty winds whipped up American flags lining a bend of the state’s second largest reservoir and the nation’s tallest dam.

Residents standing on hillsides watched the orange glow as aircraft dropped water. A crew of more than a dozen firefighters saved one home as goats and other farm animals fled. The cause of the blaze was being investigated.

More than a dozen other blazes, most of them small, are active across the state, according to Cal Fire.

