ajc logo
X

North Sea nations plan huge expansion of wind power by 2050

National & World News
46 minutes ago
Nine nations bordering the North Sea announced plans Monday to massively increase offshore wind power in the coming decades as part of an effort to combat climate change and become independent of fossil fuel imports

BERLIN (AP) — Nine nations bordering the North Sea announced plans Monday to massively increase offshore wind power in the coming decades as part of an effort to combat climate change and become independent of fossil fuel imports, particularly from Russia.

German officials said members of the North Seas Energy Cooperation aim to expand wind power generation in the region to 76 gigawatts by 2030.

Subsequent targets are for 193 gigawatts of wind power in the North Sea by 2040 and 260 gigawatts by mid-century. Germany's Economy and Energy Ministry said current generation capacity in the region is less than 20 gigawatts.

The countries that agreed to those goals include Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The United Kingdom, whose territory is surrounded by the North Sea and which has significant offshore wind plans of its own, is not a member of the group since leaving the European Union in January 2020.

Last month, seven European countries bordering the neighboring Baltic Sea committed themselves to a seven-fold increase of offshore wind power production there by 2030.

Editors' Picks
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan runs for yardage as he is pursued by Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins during the second half Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Credit: Eric Christian Smith

Matt Ryan leads 17-point comeback as Colts tie in his debut
ajc.com

Context is coming as No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs open SEC play
9h ago
Students attend a college fair in Atlanta. U.S. News & World Report released its annual college rankings, which many schools use to recruit prospective students.

How did Georgia schools fare in U.S. News & World Report rankings?
11h ago
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota leaves the field after losing the season-opening game against the Saints on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons rise up on Saints before collapsing again
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota leaves the field after losing the season-opening game against the Saints on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons rise up on Saints before collapsing again
Incoming students move into a University of Georgia residence hall in August. The university will terminate 43 degree programs, part of a larger effort to clean up and streamline degree programs with low enrollments throughout the University System of Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs
9h ago
The Latest
A view of an Emmy's statue appears before the red carpet at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

'Squid Game,' 'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso' vie for Emmy Awards
8m ago
US invites Mexico to join semiconductor production effort
10m ago
Woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest sues San Francisco
11m ago
Featured
Fayetteville firefighters stand atop the final steep section of Stone Mountain to cheer on fellow firefighters Sunday morning, Sept. 11, 2022, during the annual remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (Photo: Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Gray

PHOTOS: Firefighters climb Stone Mountain in remembrance of 9/11
Georgia Bulldogs football is part of election playbook this fall
Live updates: King and siblings stand vigil to honor queen
1h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top