ajc logo
X

North Macedonia's fugitive ex-leader convicted anew at home

FILE - Nikola Gruevski, Macedonia's former prime minister, looks on in parliament in the capital, Skopje, Oct. 19, 2018. A court in North Macedonia has imposed a new prison sentence on the country’s fugitive former prime minister Nikola Gruevski, this time a 6-year-term for abuse of power over the financing of his party’s headquarters in the capital, Skopje. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Nikola Gruevski, Macedonia's former prime minister, looks on in parliament in the capital, Skopje, Oct. 19, 2018. A court in North Macedonia has imposed a new prison sentence on the country’s fugitive former prime minister Nikola Gruevski, this time a 6-year-term for abuse of power over the financing of his party’s headquarters in the capital, Skopje. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski, File)

National & World News
22 minutes ago
A court in North Macedonia has imposed a new prison sentence on the country’s fugitive former prime minister Nikola Gruevski

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — A court in North Macedonia on Wednesday imposed a new prison sentence on the country's fugitive former prime minister Nikola Gruevski, this time a six-year term for abuse of power over the financing of his party's headquarters in the capital, Skopje.

It was the fifth conviction for Gruevski since he left office in 2016 after a decade in power. He has denied any wrongdoing, claiming political persecution. Gruevski fled to Hungary in 2018 before his first sentence could be carried out and was granted asylum there.

On Wednesday, the country's Criminal Court also ordered the confiscation of Gruevski's conservative VMRO-DPMNE party's eight-story central Skopje headquarters that were built during his time in office, and of dozens of other party properties.

The court ruled that Gruevski and another former VMRO-DPMNE official misused the services of a construction company that had been heavily involved in a separate, big government-run development scheme in central Skopje. It found that the company covered the entire 7-million-euro cost of the party headquarters as a donation to VMRO-DPMNE, in breach of party financing laws.

Gruevski was first convicted in 2018, of unlawfully influencing interior ministry officials over the purchase of a luxury armored car, and sentenced to two years in prison.

In 2020, he got another 1 1/2 years in prison for orchestrating violence against his political opponents in 2013. In April 2022, he was sentenced to 7 years for using party funds to enrich himself. A new, 9-year sentence followed later that month after a court ruled that he ordered the demolition of a multi-million-euro building belonging to a political rival in Skopje in 2011.

At least one more case is pending against Gruevski, for alleged corruption, election irregularities and abuse of office. These charges stem from a wiretapping scandal that broke in 2015, when it emerged that the phone conversations of more than 20,000 people had been illegally recorded, including those of politicians, judges, police, journalists and foreign diplomats.

The scandal brought down Gruevski’s government and he lost the subsequent 2016 election to the Social Democrat opposition party.

Editors' Picks
Reality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley guilty on all counts in federal tax evasion trial18h ago
Farewell, readers: Longtime writer and critic is pushing back his plate
2h ago
Suspected gunman indicted for murder in death of 17-year-old at Atlanta pool
4h ago
DA seeking death penalty in Cobb country club slayings
18h ago
DA seeking death penalty in Cobb country club slayings
18h ago
Southern Baptist leaders act to address news of sex abuse in churches
6h ago
The Latest
Ikea Norway offers help with baby names after COVID-19 boom
9m ago
Spain grants nationality to ‘stateless’ girl
13m ago
Migration gets top billing as Biden hosts hemisphere leaders
13m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top