ajc logo
X

North Macedonia skips song contest due to high energy bills

National & World News
42 minutes ago
North Macedonia’s state broadcaster MRT has announced that the country will not participate in next year’s Eurovision Song Contest in the English port city of Liverpool to save money on electricity bills

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s state broadcaster MRT announced Friday that the country will not participate in next year’s Eurovision Song Contest in the English port city of Liverpool to save money on electricity bills.

“The decision is in the best interest of the public, given the increased costs due to the energy crisis, which take up a large part of the budget for public services,” the broadcaster said in a message posted on its website.

It said the savings would come from not paying the registration fee which was expected to be higher than the 39,143 euros ($38,100) charged last year.

It was the first time North Macedonia will not take part in the televised event since its independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991. The European Broadcasting Union, an association of public broadcasters in Europe, oversees the annual competition.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications

Georgia Tech hires J Batt from Alabama as new athletic director4h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Authorities ID man found dead on Buckhead driveway
56m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech assistant coach Mike Daniels resigns
1h ago

Credit: IHEART

Atlanta radio executive let go after video surfaces of him appearing to use racist slurs
6h ago

Credit: IHEART

Atlanta radio executive let go after video surfaces of him appearing to use racist slurs
6h ago

Former Braves pitcher Bruce Sutter dies
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Nati Harnik

Regulators approve U.S. Bank's $8B purchase of Union Bank
8m ago
Officials: Musk seeks US funds for Ukraine satellite network
9m ago
Brazil polls facing Bolsonaro backlash after election miss
10m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: What to watch in tonight’s Walker-Warnock debate
7h ago
AJC publishes 2022 voter guide in partnership with Atlanta Civic Circle
Children in Crisis: How Georgia’s mental health system is failing kids
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top