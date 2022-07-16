North Macedonia parliament OKs deal to set EU bid in motion

Macron had stressed that the proposal doesn’t question the official existence of a Macedonian language, but he had noted that, like all deals, it “rests on compromises and on a balance.”

But revising the constitution may prove too high a hurdle, since that requires a two-thirds majority, or 80 votes. The main opposition party, the center-right VMRO-DPMNE, and its allies, as well as a small leftist party, with 46 seats among them, have declared they will never agree to change the constitution.

Lawmakers also voted to make sure the negotiations with EU are conducted on an equal and principled basis, respecting the norms of international law, with unreserved respect for the Macedonian language and national identity.

The country's ruling coalition has backed the proposal as a reasonable compromise that doesn’t endanger national interests or identity, while the opposition has denounced it a national betrayal that caves in to Bulgaria’s questioning North Macedonia’s history, language, identity, culture and heritage.

“This is a crime against the whole nation. Such a grave mistake has never had happened since the independence,” VMRO-DPMNE lawmaker Aleksandar Nikoloski said.

The French proposal has also roiled Bulgaria, where Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has accepted it. His centrist government was toppled in a no-confidence vote on June 22 when allies described Petkov’s willingness to lift the veto of North Macedonia into the EU as a “national betrayal.”

A man holds the old national flag during a protest in front of the parliament building in Skopje, North Macedonia, on Saturday, July 16, 2022. North Macedonia parliament's majority backed French proposal on Saturday that opens the way for the country's hopes of eventually joining the European Union amid a dispute with Bulgaria. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

People wave the old and the current national flags and chant slogans during a protest, in front of the parliament building in Skopje, North Macedonia, on Saturday, July 16, 2022. North Macedonia parliament's majority backed French proposal on Saturday that opens the way for the country's hopes of eventually joining the European Union amid a dispute with Bulgaria. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

People wave the old and the current national flags and chant slogans during a protest, while police officers guard the entrance of the parliament building in Skopje, North Macedonia, on Saturday, July 16, 2022. North Macedonia parliament's majority backed French proposal on Saturday that opens the way for the country's hopes of eventually joining the European Union amid a dispute with Bulgaria. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

Ruling coalition's lawmakers vote in favor of the French proposal on a session in the Parliament building in Skopje, North Macedonia, on Saturday, July 16, 2022. North Macedonia parliament's majority backed French proposal on Saturday that opens the way for the country's hopes of eventually joining the European Union amid a dispute with Bulgaria. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

Ruling coalition's lawmakers and cabinet ministers congratulate each other after the voting in the Parliament building in Skopje, North Macedonia, on Saturday, July 16, 2022. North Macedonia parliament's majority backed French proposal on Saturday that opens the way for the country's hopes of eventually joining the European Union amid a dispute with Bulgaria. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)