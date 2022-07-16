North Macedonia parliament OKs deal; EU talks start July 19

Macron had stressed that the proposal doesn’t question the official existence of a Macedonian language, but he had noted that, like all deals, it “rests on compromises and on a balance.”

But revising the constitution may prove too high a hurdle, since that requires a two-thirds majority, or 80 votes. The main opposition party, the center-right VMRO-DPMNE, and its allies, as well as a small leftist party, with 46 seats among them, have declared they will never agree to change the constitution.

Later Saturday, after a cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski announced that North Macedonia will start accession talks with EU on July 19.

“With this, we conclude another objectively historical step for our country. We have a negotiating framework in which the Macedonian language and identity are protected,” he said.

The country's ruling coalition has backed the proposal as a reasonable compromise that doesn’t endanger national interests or identity, while the opposition has denounced it a national betrayal that caves in to Bulgaria’s questioning North Macedonia’s history, language, identity, culture and heritage.

The French proposal has also roiled Bulgaria, where Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has accepted it. His centrist government was toppled in a no-confidence vote on June 22 when allies described Petkov’s willingness to lift the veto of North Macedonia into the EU as a “national betrayal.”

EU and US leaders welcomed North Macedonia’s decision to back the deal.

Charles Michel, president of the European Council, called the parliament’s vote "a crucial step for North Macedonia and the EU. Our future is together and we welcome you with open arms.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said “this decision comes at a critical moment for North Macedonia, the Western Balkans, and Europe.”

“A European Union that includes all of the Western Balkans, including Albania and North Macedonia, will be stronger and more prosperous. Now is the time to build momentum,” Blinken said in a statement.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama also hailed North Macedonian parliament's decision, which also opens the way for EU talks for his country too.

“This is not the end of the road but only the beginning of a new part of the road we want Albania to be in,” he said.

Llazar Semini contributed from Tirana, Albania.

A man holds the old national flag during a protest in front of the parliament building in Skopje, North Macedonia, on Saturday, July 16, 2022. North Macedonia parliament's majority backed French proposal on Saturday that opens the way for the country's hopes of eventually joining the European Union amid a dispute with Bulgaria. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

