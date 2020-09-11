North Macedonia opposition protests over power bill hike

The peaceful gathering was part of a series of anti-government protests called by VMRO-DPMNE, which narrowly lost a July national election to Prime Minister Zoran Zaev's Social Democrats. VMRO says it wants to force Zaev's government, approved by parliament 10 days ago, to resign.

Carrying a banner reading “Electricity is expensive, people are poor,” VMRO politicians marched with other protesters through Skopje demanding that the national regulatory body rescinds its decision for a 7,4 % hike in power bills as of Oct. 1. The regulatory body said the increase was dictated by a rise in electricity production costs.