Nation & World News

North Korea's Kim test drives a new tank and orders troops to prepare for war

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un joined troops training on a new model of tank and drove one himself, as his rivals South Korea and the U.S. wrapped up their annual military exercises, state media reported Thursday
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un drives a new-type tank in North Korea Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un drives a new-type tank in North Korea Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
By HYUNG-JIN KIM – Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un joined troops training on a new model of tank and drove one himself, state media reported Thursday, as his rivals South Korea and the U.S. wrapped up their annual military exercises.

It's the third time Kim was reported to have observed military exercises since the start of the 11-day South Korean-U.S. exercises, which he views as rehearsals for an invasion. That's a less provocative option than missile tests. North Korea has intensified launches since 2022 and ramped up belligerent rhetoric this year.

At the tank drills Wednesday, Kim praised the country's latest tank as "the world's most powerful" and told his troops to bolster their "fighting spirits" and complete "preparations for war," according to the official Korean Central News Agency. The other two drills he inspected recently were dedicated to artillery firing and maneuvering exercises.

The tank was first unveiled during a military parade in 2020, and its rolling during Wednesday's drill indicates that it’s ready to be deployed, South Korean experts say.

Photos of the tank released by North Korea shows it has a launch tube for missiles, a weapons systems the former Soviet Union already operated in the 1970s. The new tank could pose a threat to South Korea, said Yang Uk, an analyst at Asan Institute for Policy Studies, but it remains to be seen whether it can be mass produced.

The North's Defense Ministry last week threatened "responsible military activities" in reaction to the South Korea-U.S. military training, which involved a computer-simulated command post training and 48 kinds of field exercises, twice the number conducted last spring. The U.S. and South Korea have been expanding their training exercises in a tit-for-tat response to the North's weapons testing spree.

Concerns about North Korea's military preparations have deepened since Kim vowed in a speech in January to rewrite the constitution to eliminate the country's long-standing goal to seek peaceful unification of the Korean Peninsula and cement South Korea as its "invariable principal enemy." He said the new constitution must specify North Korea would annex and subjugate the South if another war breaks out.

Kim’s moves signals “North Korea’s fundamental change on its South Korea policy, beyond just rhetoric,” as the North’s previous push for inter-Korean unity had allowed it to make a steadfast call for the removal of U.S. troops in South Korea, a senior South Korean presidential official told a small group of reporters Monday. He requested anonymity, citing the delicate nature of the issue.

Observers say Kim likely wants to use his upgraded weapons arsenal to win U.S. concessions like extensive relief of international sanctions on North Korea. They say North Korea is expected to extend its testing activities and ramp up warlike rhetoric this year as South Korea holds parliamentary elections in April and the U.S. a presidential election in November.

“The South Korean-U.S. training is over, but the North’s isn’t over yet," Yang said. "They won’t just stand still ... they’ve been talking about war,”

___

Associated Press writer Jiwon Song contributed to this report.

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, meets soldiers who took part in a training in North Korea Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A South Korean K1A2 tank fires during a joint live fire exercise at a military training field in Pocheon Thursday, March 14, 2024, as part of the annual Freedom Shield joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States. (Jung Yeon-je /Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Korean K1A2 tanks move during a joint live fire exercise at a military training field in Pocheon Thursday, March 14, 2024, as part of the annual Freedom Shield joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States. (Jung Yeon-je /Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A South Korean K1A2 tank fires during a joint live fire exercise at a military training field in Pocheon Thursday, March 14, 2024, as part of the annual Freedom Shield joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States. (Jung Yeon-je /Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

U.S. soldiers participate in a joint live fire exercise at a military training field in Pocheon, South Korea Thursday, March 14, 2024 as part of the annual Freedom Shield joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States. (Jung Yeon-je/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Korean soldiers talk with a US soldier, right, during their joint live fire exercise at a military training field in Pocheon, South Korea Thursday, March 14, 2024 as part of the annual Freedom Shield joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States. (Jung Yeon-je/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A South Korean K1A2 tank fires during a joint live fire exercise at a military training field in Pocheon Thursday, March 14, 2024, as part of the annual Freedom Shield joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States. (Jung Yeon-je /Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A South Korean K1A2 tank fires during a joint live fire exercise at a military training field in Pocheon Thursday, March 14, 2024, as part of the annual Freedom Shield joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States. (Jung Yeon-je /Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

U.S. soldiers gather after a joint live fire exercise at a military training field in Pocheon, South Korea Thursday, March 14, 2024 as part of the annual Freedom Shield joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States. (Jung Yeon-je/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Korean soldiers gather after a joint live fire exercise at a military training field in Pocheon, South Korea Thursday, March 14, 2024 as part of the annual Freedom Shield joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States. (Jung Yeon-je/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Korean and U.S. soldiers pose for photos after their joint live fire exercise at a military training field in Pocheon, South Korea Thursday, March 14, 2024 as part of the annual Freedom Shield joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States. (Jung Yeon-je/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Korean K1A2 tanks fire smoke shells during a joint live fire exercise at a military training field in Pocheon Thursday, March 14, 2024, as part of the annual Freedom Shield joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States. (Jung Yeon-je /Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Korean and U.S. soldiers pose for photos after their joint live fire exercise at a military training field in Pocheon, South Korea Thursday, March 14, 2024 as part of the annual Freedom Shield joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States. (Jung Yeon-je/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

U.S. soldiers walk past South Korean tanks after a joint live fire exercise at a military training field in Pocheon, South Korea Thursday, March 14, 2024 as part of the annual Freedom Shield joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States. (Jung Yeon-je/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Korean and U.S. soldiers pose for photos after their joint live fire exercise at a military training field in Pocheon, South Korea Thursday, March 14, 2024 as part of the annual Freedom Shield joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States. (Jung Yeon-je/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta metro area now 6th largest in U.S., Census Bureau estimates 6h ago

Credit: Fletcher Page

Athens officials decry gang violence after 3-year-old shot to death
9h ago

In Georgia’s ‘Cherry Blossom Capital,’ warm winters taking toll on trees
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AM ATL
We’re bigger than Philly and D.C.
24m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AM ATL
We’re bigger than Philly and D.C.
24m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp’s signature allows Georgia prosecutor oversight panel to begin work
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Families of hostages held in Gaza despair as Ramadan cease-fire deadline passes
14m ago
What's Pi Day all about? Math, science, pies and more
30m ago
Indonesian presidential rivals plan to contest official election results with allegations...
40m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mark Bradley: The Falcons had to have Kirk Cousins, and now they do
19h ago
‘Politically Georgia’ podcast: Reaction to Fulton judge dismissing some charges against...
16h ago
Clark Atlanta Museum art featured in Met Museum’s ‘Harlem Renaissance’ show
22h ago