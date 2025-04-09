North Korean leader's sister denounces denuclearization calls, saying nuclear status is permanent

“If the U.S. and its vassal forces continue to insist on anachronistic ‘denuclearization’ … it will only give unlimited justness and justification to the advance of the DPRK aspiring after the building of the strongest nuclear force for self-defense,” she said in comments released by state media, using the initials of North Korea’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. She said North Korea’s nuclear weapons status can “never be reversed by any physical strength or sly artifice.”

Tensions in the regions have increased as Kim Jong Un continues to flaunt his military nuclear capabilities and align with Russia over President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine. Kim is ignoring calls by Seoul and Washington to resume denuclearization talks.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he would reach out to Kim again to revive diplomacy, but the North has not responded to that offer. Trump and Kim met three times during Trump's first term, but their diplomacy quickly collapsed over disagreements about ending U.S.-led sanctions in return for North Korea taking steps to wind down its nuclear and missile programs.

Kim’s foreign policy priority is now Russia, which he has supplied with weapons and troops to help prolong its warfighting in Ukraine. Seoul fears that Kim may receive economic assistance and advanced technology to develop his arsenal in exchange for its military supporting Russia.

Kim Yo Jong's statement came a day after South Korea fired warning shots to repel a group of North Korean soldiers who had crossed the border. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said about 10 North Korean soldiers, some carrying weapons, violated the military demarcation line in the eastern section of the border. When South Korea issued warnings and fired warning shots, they did not return fire and returned to North Korea.