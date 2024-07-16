Breaking: LIVE VIDEO: Trump arrives at RNC in first public appearance since assassination attempt
Nation & World News

North Korean diplomat in Cuba defected to South Korea in November, Seoul says

South Korea’s spy agency says a North Korea diplomat based in Cuba has defected to South Korea
Updated 2 minutes ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s spy agency said Tuesday that a North Korea diplomat based in Cuba has defected to South Korea.

The National Intelligence Service said that media reports on the defection of a North Korean counselor of political affairs in Cuba are true. But it gave no further details.

South Korea’s mass-circulation Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported earlier Tuesday that the North Korean diplomat, named Ri Il Kyu, fled to South Korea with his wife and children in November last year.

Ri’s defection is the latest in a series of defections by North Korean diplomats in South Korea in recent years.

The Chosun Ilbo report cited Ri as telling the newspaper that he had decided to defect because of disillusionment with North Korea’s political system. But Yonhap news agency, citing a South Korean unidentified government source, reported that Ri decided to flee after conflicts with North Korean Foreign Ministry officials about his job evaluations.

South Korea’s unification and foreign ministries said they couldn’t confirm reports about Ri’s defection.

About 34,000 North Koreans have defected to South Korea to avoid economic hardships and political suppression since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Fulton Election Board chair asks governor to remove 3 State Election Board members

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

One of Vogtle’s new nuclear reactors is offline. Here’s what we know

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Judge presiding over YSL trial recused from case

Credit: Bita Honarvar

AI ethics council holds first meeting in Atlanta, looks to expand

Credit: Bita Honarvar

AI ethics council holds first meeting in Atlanta, looks to expand

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

String of environmental violations raises concerns about firm linked to Okefenokee mine...
The Latest

Credit: AP

Baltimore's Corbin Burnes to start against Pittsburgh's Paul Skenes in All-Star Game
7m ago
Bohm and Ramirez pace 1st round of HR Derby, Alonso's bid for 3rd title ends without...
8m ago
Trump enters Republican convention with a bandage covering his right ear after...
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

LISTEN
JD Vance’s law school roommate says he is the most ‘vindictive and angry option’ for...
The Republican National Convention: How to follow developments in Milwaukee
The Trump criminal cases: How they compare