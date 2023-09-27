BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT | Overturned big rig blocks I-75 North ramp to I-285 West

North Korea says it will expel the US soldier who crossed into the country in July

North Korea says that it will expel a U.S. soldier who crossed into the country through the heavily armed border between the Koreas in July
National & World News
By KIM TONG-HYUNG – Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
X

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday that it will expel a U.S. soldier who crossed into the country through the heavily armed border between the Koreas in July.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said that authorities have finished their questioning of Pvt. Travis King. It said that he confessed to illegally entering the North because he harbored “ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination” within the U.S. Army and was “disillusioned about the unequal U.S. society.”

Verifying the authenticity of the comments attributed to King is impossible.

The agency did not say when authorities plan to expel King or to where.

King, who had served in South Korea, sprinted into North Korea while on a civilian tour of a border village on July 18, becoming the first American confirmed to be detained in the North in nearly five years.

At the time he joined the civilian tour and crossed the border, he was supposed to be heading to Fort Bliss, Texas, following his release from prison in South Korea on an assault conviction.

Following weeks of silence, North Korea confirmed in August that it had detained King and was questioning the circumstances surrounding his border crossing.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC ALERT
Overturned big rig blocks I-75 North ramp to I-285 West19m ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia SAT scores down slightly, but fell less than national average
1h ago

Credit: AP

The Hollywood writers strike is over after guild leaders approve contract with studios
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

COVID-19 numbers are dropping again. Will it last?
12m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

COVID-19 numbers are dropping again. Will it last?
12m ago

Milton councilman under fire for privately meeting with election poll workers
19m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Christian Thielemann chosen to succeed Daniel Barenboim as music director of Berlin's...
10m ago
Russia accuses Ukraine's Western allies of helping attack its Black Sea Fleet...
16m ago
Race to replace Sen. Mitt Romney heats up as Republican Utah House speaker gets ready to...
30m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves overcome six-run deficit to defeat Cubs in Dansby Swanson’s return
7h ago
Carter presidential library moves birthday plans amid shutdown threat
13h ago
What a government shutdown could mean in Georgia
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top