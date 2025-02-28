Nation & World News
Nation & World News

North Korea says it performed cruise missile tests, days after it vowed to respond to US threats

North Korea says it has test-fired strategic cruise missiles to demonstrate its nuclear counter-attack capability
By HYUNG-JIN KIM – Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Friday it had test-fired strategic cruise missiles to demonstrate its nuclear counter-attack capability, days after it vowed to respond to what it called escalating U.S.-led hostilities since the start of the Trump administration.

The official Korean Central News Agency said leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the missile tests off the country’s west coast Wednesday. They were the North’s fourth missile launch event this year and the second of President Donald Trump's second term.

The launches were designed to inform “the enemies, who are seriously violating our security environment and fostering and escalating the confrontation environment,” of the North Korean military’s counterattack capability and the readiness of its nuclear operations, KCNA said.

Kim expressed satisfaction over the results of the drills and said the military must be fully ready to use its nuclear weapons, the report said.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement later Friday that it had detected and tracked the North Korean launches. It said the South Korean military maintains readiness to repel any potential provocation by North Korea based on the solid South Korea-U.S. military alliance.

Since his Jan. 20 inauguration, Trump has boasted of his summitry with Kim during his first term and said he would reach out to Kim again. North Korea hasn't directly responded to Trump's overture as it continues its typical aggressive rhetoric against the U.S. and weapons testing activities.

Many experts say Kim, now preoccupied with his support of Russia's war against Ukraine with supply of weapons and troops, won't likely embrace Trump's outreach anytime soon. They say Kim could reconsider if he doubts he'll maintain North Korea's current solid cooperation with Russia after the war ends.

Last Saturday, North Korea's Defense Ministry alleged the U.S. and its allies were ramping up more serious military provocations targeting North Korea since Trump took power. It cited the recent U.S.-South Korean aerial exercise involving a U.S. B-1B bomber and other reported activities involving U.S. military assets. A Defense Ministry statement said North Korea will counter the strategic threat of the U.S. with strategic means.

Kim and Trump met three times from 2018-19 to discuss the fate of North Korea's nuclear program, but their diplomacy derailed due to disputes over U.S.-led sanctions on the North. Kim has since sharply increased the pace of weapons tests to expand and modernize his nuclear arsenal. Having a bigger nuclear arsenal now, experts say Kim would think he could win greater U.S. concessions if he revives diplomacy with Trump.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - A TV screen at Seoul Railway Station in South Korea, on Oct. 21, 2024, shows an image of soldiers believed to be from North Korea standing in line to receive supplies from Russia. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

Credit: AP

North Korea appears to have sent more troops to Russia to back its war against Ukraine, Seoul says

South Korea requests to be excluded from Trump's efforts to increase tariffs

OPINION

What would America’s Founding Fathers make of King Donald, the First?

If this is not a fast authoritarian coup, I do not know what is.

The Latest

FILE - In this image released by the FBI shows the wanted posted for Rafael Caro Quintero. (FBI via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Mexico sends drug lord Caro Quintero and 28 others to the US as officials meet with Trump team

3m ago

The Latest: Trump meets with UK’s prime minister about drifting US support for Ukraine

6m ago

What to know about the latest effort to end Turkey's 40-year Kurdish conflict

10m ago

Featured

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

OPINION

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake