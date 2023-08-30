BreakingNews
Wellstar, state regents finalize Augusta University Health takeover

North Korea launches a missile toward the sea after US flies bombers during drills with South Korea

South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward the North’s eastern waters
National & World News
20 minutes ago
X

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward the North’s eastern waters.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch occurred Wednesday but gave no further details, such as how far the missile flew.

The launch came hours after the United States flew long-range B1-B bombers to the Korean Peninsula in a show of force against North Korea as part of its annual drills with South Korea.

Earlier this week, North Korea’s state media said leader Kim Jong Un called for the military to be constantly ready for combat to thwart plans by its rivals to invade.

Editors' Picks

Credit: National Centers for Environmental Information

TRACKING IDALIA
Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida as Category 32h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING: Wellstar, state regents finalize Augusta University Health takeover
1h ago

Credit: AP Photo/UK Broadcasters Pool

Veteran media executive Mark Thompson named new CNN president
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Big parking changes coming to the Atlanta airport. What that’ll mean
6h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Big parking changes coming to the Atlanta airport. What that’ll mean
6h ago

University System of Georgia bars diversity statements in hiring
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

The only defendant in the Georgia election indictment to spend time in jail is released...
7m ago
Ukrainian drones strike deep in Russian territory, Moscow says, while a barrage in Kyiv...
8m ago
Kremlin says 'deliberate wrongdoing' is a possible cause of the plane crash that killed...
13m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Hurricane Idalia tracker and updates
How to follow Hurricane Idalia updates for Georgia from the AJC
12h ago
FAQ about the AJC’s poll of Republican voters
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top