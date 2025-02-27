Nation & World News
Nation & World News

North Korea appears to have sent more troops to Russia to back its war against Ukraine, Seoul says

South Korea’s spy agency says North Korea appears to have sent additional troops to Russia, after its soldiers deployed on the Russian-Ukraine fronts suffered heavy casualties
FILE - A TV screen at Seoul Railway Station in South Korea, on Oct. 21, 2024, shows an image of soldiers believed to be from North Korea standing in line to receive supplies from Russia. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A TV screen at Seoul Railway Station in South Korea, on Oct. 21, 2024, shows an image of soldiers believed to be from North Korea standing in line to receive supplies from Russia. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
By HYUNG-JIN KIM – Associated Press
1 hour ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's spy agency said Wednesday that North Korea appears to have sent additional troops to Russia, after its soldiers deployed on the Russian-Ukraine fronts suffered heavy casualties.

The National Intelligence Service said in a brief statement it was trying to determine exactly how many more troops North Korea has deployed to Russia.

The NIS also assessed that North Korean troops were redeployed at fronts in Russia's Kursk region in the first week of February, following a reported temporary withdrawal from the area. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an address on Feb. 7, confirmed a new Ukrainian offensive in Kursk and said North Korean troops were fighting alongside Russian forces there.

North Korea has been supplying a vast amount of conventional weapons to Russia, and last fall it sent about 10,000-12,000 troops to Russia as well, according to U.S., South Korean and Ukraine intelligence officials. North Korean soldiers are highly disciplined and well trained, but observers say they've become easy targets for drone and artillery attacks on Russian-Ukraine battlefields due to their lack of combat experience and unfamiliarity with the terrain.

In January, the NIS said about 300 North Korean soldiers had died and another 2,700 had been injured. Zelenskyy earlier put the number of killed or wounded North Koreans at 4,000, though U.S. estimates were lower at around 1,200.

Earlier Wednesday, South Korea’s JoongAng Ilbo newspaper, citing unidentified sources, reported that an additional 1,000-3,000 North Korean soldiers were deployed to Kursk between January and February.

South Korea, the U.S. and their partners worry that Russia could reward North Korea by transferring high-tech weapons technologies that can sharply enhance its nuclear weapons program. North Korea is expected to receive economic and other assistance from Russia as well.

During talks in Saudi Arabia last week, Russia and the U.S. agreed to start working toward ending the war and improving their diplomatic and economic ties. Ukrainian officials weren't present at the talks. That marked an extraordinary shift in U.S. foreign policy under President Donald Trump and a clear departure from U.S.-led efforts to isolate Russia over its war in Ukraine.

Observers say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could send more troops to Russia to win further Russian assistance before the war ends.

FILE - A North Korean flag flutters in the wind atop a 160-meter tower in North Korea's village Gijungdong as seen from the Taesungdong freedom village inside the demilitarized zone in Paju, South Korea on April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Placeholder Image

After years of firm support, 10 days upended the US approach to Ukraine

The Latest: Ukraine marks third anniversary of war as US shifts its policy under Trump

US envoy praises Zelenskyy after Trump's censure of the Ukrainian leader

The Latest

Japan defender Hana Takahashi, below left, raises the trophy as teammates pretend not to notice during celebrations after defeating the United States to win the SheBelieves Cup women's soccer tournament Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: AP

Japan beats United States 2-1 for SheBelieves Cup women's soccer title

29m ago

Texas says this doctor illegally treated trans youth. He says he followed the law

48m ago

No. 7 St. John’s tops Butler 76-70 to clinch share of 1st Big East regular-season title in 33 years

1h ago

Featured

Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor will repay nearly $84,000 in expedited passport fees that she pocketed over her first two years in office. (Courtesy of Cobb County)

Credit: File photo

Cobb Superior Court clerk to repay nearly $84K in passport shipping fees

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor collected more than $425,000 in passport fees in 2021 and 2022 alone.

Falcons move up to 3rd in NFLPA report card

The team’s overall grade improved from 25th in the league in voting by the players.

In 2024, the Dungeon Family lost its ‘heart.’ The kids are saving it.

The next generation of the Dungeon Family, artists that pioneered Atlanta’s rap scene, is stepping into the void.