North Korea accuses South of intrusion to find dead official

Sunday's KCNA report confirmed North Korea notified South Korea on Friday with its account of the incident, but it didn’t say whether the notification included an apology from Kim.

South Korea’s military and coast guard responded to North Korea's claim of a border incursion by saying their ships and aircraft have been searching waters south of the boundary since Friday in case the official's body drifts back.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in met with his National Security Council on Sunday. Moon's office said the council viewed Kim's apology positively and proposed a joint investigation with North Korea to find out what happened to the official.

Senior presidential official Suh Choo-suk said South Korea also wants North Korea to restore a suspended military hotline between the nations to facilitate communications.

Kim’s apology was seen as an attempt to soothe anti-North sentiment in South Korea that could make it difficult for him to win concessions in any negotiations. Kim is currently struggling to overcome worsening economic woes caused by U.S.-led sanctions over his nuclear program and the pandemic that forced his country to close its border with China, its biggest trading partner.

While Kim’s apology could help reduce the risk of escalation of tensions between the rivals, conservatives in South Korea have launched a political offensive against Moon for failing to prevent the man’s death.

South Korea's government ship for a fishery guidance is seen near Yeonpyeong island, South Korea, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. South Korea said Saturday it will request North Korea to further investigate the killing of a South Korean government official who was shot by North Korean troops after being found adrift near the rivals' disputed sea boundary while apparently trying to defect.