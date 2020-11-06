North Denmark in lockdown over mutated mink coronavirus fear

Last month, Denmark started culling millions of minks in the north of the country after COVID-19 infections were reported among the stock there. Nationwide, at least 216 out of the 1,139 fur farms in Denmark have now been infected.

The coronavirus evolves constantly and, to date, there is no evidence that any of the mutations pose an increased danger to people.

Kaare Moelbak of Statens Serum Institut, a government agency that maps the coronavirus in Denmark, said the virus variant was registered in August and September, and no mutations have been found since, so it was not known if it “still exists."

Denmark, the world’s largest mink fur exporter, produces an estimated 17 million furs per year. Kopenhagen Fur, a cooperative of 1,500 Danish breeders, accounts for 40% of the global mink production. Most of its exports go to China and Hong Kong.

Danish fur farmers have said the cull may spell the end of the industry in the country.

Peter and Trine Brinkmann Nielsen put their flag to halfmast at the Norden mink farm, after the government called for the culling of minks, in Boerglum Kloster, Denmark. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Denmark's prime minister says the government wants to cull all 15 million minks in Danish farms, to minimize the risk of them re-transmitting the new coronavirus to humans. She said Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, a report from a government agency that maps the coronavirus in Denmark has shown a mutation in the virus found in 12 people in the northern part of the country who got infected by minks. (Claus Bjoern Larsen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Credit: Claus Bjoern Larsen Credit: Claus Bjoern Larsen

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 file photo, minks in a farm in Gjoel in North Jutland, Denmark. Denmark’s prime minister says the government wants to cull all minks in Danish farms, to minimize the risk of them re-transmitting the new coronavirus to humans. She said Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, a report from a government agency that maps the coronavirus in Denmark has shown a mutation in the virus found in 12 people in the northern part of the country who got infected by minks. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP, File) Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks during a press conference in the Prime Minister's Office in Copenhagen, Thursday Nov. 5, 2020. Seven Danish mayors say restaurants will be closed across northern Denmark and people in the region will be encouraged to be tested after authorities found a mutation in the virus in 12 residents who got infected by minks. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Credit: Philip Davali Credit: Philip Davali