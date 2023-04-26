North Dakota limits bathroom use for transgender people

Rep. Eric Murphy was one of three Republicans who defied their party and voted against the bill when it was in the House.

“I don’t try to be polarizing. I just don’t think there was a need for the legislation,” the lawmaker from Grand Forks said in an interview after the new law was announced.

Murphy, a professor of biomedical sciences at the University of North Dakota, said he doesn’t think there needs to be a law to tell school officials how to handle this issue.

Last week, the governor signed a bill that restricts transgender health care in the state, immediately making it a crime to give gender-affirming care to people younger than 18.

That measure also received veto-proof support from GOP lawmakers — although some Republicans did vote against it, alongside all Democrats.

Earlier this month, Burgum also signed a transgender athlete ban into law after it similarly passed the House and Senate with veto-proof majorities. In 2021, Burgum vetoed a bill that would have imposed a transgender athlete ban at that time, but House and Senate lawmakers did not have enough votes back then to override his veto.

___

Trisha Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Trisha Ahmed on Twitter: @TrishaAhmed15

___

This story has been updated to correct that the bill was signed Tuesday and announced Wednesday.