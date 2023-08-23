North Dakota Gov. Burgum will participate in the GOP primary debate stage after injuring leg

Injured North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says he plans to participate in the Republican presidential debate

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
X

MILWAUKEE (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says he plans to participate in the Republican presidential debate on Wednesday after he was injured playing basketball on Tuesday and his campaign wasn't sure he would be able to appear on stage.

The Burgum campaign posted a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, of Burgum entering the stage on crutches during a candidate walkthrough earlier Wednesday. “I'm in," he posted.

Burgum hurt his Achilles tendon playing basketball with members of his campaign staff on Tuesday and was taken to the emergency room. Campaign spokesman Lance Trover said earlier Wednesday that it was “unclear if he will be able to stand at the debate," set for Wednesday night in Milwaukee. The injury was first reported by CNN.

Missing the two-hour debate would have been a major setback for Burgum, who is the least known of the eight candidates expected to take the stage at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee, home to the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team. The first debate of the GOP primary, which early front-runner Donald Trump has said he's skipping, is Burgum's best opportunity to introduce himself to voters.

Burgum, a wealthy businessman, qualified for the debate after offering $20 gift cards to donors who gave his campaign a $1 contribution — helping him meet a requirement for the number of donors set by the Republican National Committee for participation.

The governor, who's 67, had a hip replacement surgery in 2021.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

LIVE UPDATES: Rudy Giuliani booked, Sidney Powell surrenders at Fulton County Jail 8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Heat wave hits Atlanta-area high school sports
4h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

First mug shots in Trump Georgia election case released
19h ago

Credit: TNS

Emory gets federal money to research mRNA vaccines for cancer
12h ago

Credit: TNS

Emory gets federal money to research mRNA vaccines for cancer
12h ago

TORPY AT LARGE
OPINION: Assaulted TV judge puts Hatchett down on lewd sheriff
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Oklahoma authorities name the BTK killer as the ‘prime suspect’ in at least two unsolved...
7m ago
Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin challenged the Kremlin in a brief mutiny
11m ago
MLK's dream for America is one of the stars of the 60th anniversary of the 1963 March on...
11m ago
Featured

RECIPE: Cool off with Quick and Easy Mexican Style Shrimp Ceviche
8h ago
First Republican candidate debate: How to watch
Georgia is facing days of dangerous heat. Here’s what you need to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top