North Dakota Gov. Burgum may miss GOP presidential debate after hurting himself playing basketball

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum may not be able to participate in the first Republican presidential debate after injuring himself playing basketball

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By Associated Press
Updated 14 minutes ago
X

MILWAUKEE (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum may not be able to participate in Wednesday's Republican presidential debate after he injured himself playing basketball and was taken to the emergency room.

Campaign spokesman Lance Trover said Wednesday that it was “unclear if he will be able to stand at the debate." He didn't say what type of injury it was but said Burgum's team would have more information later. The injury, which occurred Tuesday while Burgum was playing with campaign staff, was first reported by CNN.

Missing the two-hour debate would be a major setback for Burgum, who is the least known of the eight candidates expected to take the stage in Milwaukee on Wednesday night. The first debate of the GOP primary, which early front-runner Donald Trump has said he's skipping, is his best opportunity for Burgum to introduce himself to voters.

Burgum, a wealthy businessman, qualified for the debate after offering $20 gift cards to donors who gave his campaign a $1 contribution — helping him meet a requirement for the number of donors set by the Republican National Committee for participation.

The governor, who's 67, had a hip replacement surgery in 2021.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES: Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell granted bond3m ago

Credit: TNS

Emory gets federal money to research mRNA immunity for cancer
4h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta’s heat threatens everyone. But one group is especially at-risk
5h ago

Credit: Vantage Data Centers

New player poised to enter Atlanta’s bustling data center market
5h ago

Credit: Vantage Data Centers

New player poised to enter Atlanta’s bustling data center market
5h ago

TORPY AT LARGE
OPINION: Assaulted TV judge puts Hatchett down on lewd sheriff
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street rises as easing yields in the bond market relax the...
5m ago
Business tycoon Carlos Ghosn's rise, fall and dramatic escape is subject of new Apple TV+...
8m ago
Russia and Ukraine trade drone attacks as Kyiv claims it took out a key S-400 missile...
10m ago
Featured

RECIPE: Cool off with Quick and Easy Mexican Style Shrimp Ceviche
29m ago
First Republican candidate debate: How to watch
Georgia is facing days of dangerous heat. Here’s what you need to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top