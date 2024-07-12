North Carolina's Medicaid expansion program has enrolled 500,000 people in just 7 months

Expanding Medicaid had been a major goal of Cooper's since the Democrat took office in 2017. The plan to broaden the pool of eligible adults received bipartisan support from state legislators last year and started Dec. 1. Within the first few weeks, almost 300,000 people had signed up under the expansion. Under the 2010 Affordable Care Act, the federal government pays 90% of the cost.

“We never, ever, ever gave up. And that's why we're standing here today,” Cooper said.

Almost 2 million prescriptions have been filled for new Medicaid enrollees, many of which treat chronic conditions such as seizures or heart diseases, Kinsley said at the news conference. Dental services have also seen increased claims under Medicaid due to the expansion, he said.

“We're not just getting people covered. We are getting people care," Kinsley said.

He also called for increasing provider rates in the Medicaid program, which was included in Cooper's budget proposal this year.