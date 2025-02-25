Breaking: New Hartsfield-Jackson GM selected after nearly eight-month search
North Carolina State's Zoe Brooks is AP women's basketball player of the week

Zoe Brooks is The Associated Press women's college basketball player of the week
North Carolina State's Zoe Brooks, center, attempts to shoot between Notre Dame's Liatu King (20) and Sonia Citron (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

North Carolina State's Zoe Brooks, center, attempts to shoot between Notre Dame's Liatu King (20) and Sonia Citron (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s college basketball for Week 16 of the season:

Zoe Brooks, N.C. State

The sophomore guard had a career-high 33 points and 10 rebounds in the double-overtime win over then-No. 1 Notre Dame. She was 14-for-14 from the free throw line. Brooks also had 17 points, five rebounds and two steals in the team's win over Georgia Tech. She averaged 25 points on the week in the wins over the two ranked teams.

Runner-Up

Lauren Betts, UCLA. The junior center scored 22 points with seven rebounds, six blocks and three assists in a win over then-No. 25 Illinois. She broke the school's single-season block record in that game. Betts followed that up with a 22-point, 12-rebound effort in a 67-65 victory over Iowa. She added three more blocks in that victory.

Raegan Beers, Oklahoma; JuJu Watkins, USC; Riley Weiss, Columbia.

Keep an eye on

Richmond junior forward Maggie Doogan averaged 29.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists to help the Spiders to wins over George Washington and VCU. She had 33 points in the victory over VCU, hitting 12 of her 16 shots from the field and made all six of her free throw attempts.

NC State's Aziaha James (10) and Zoe Brooks (35) celebrate behind Notre Dame's Maddy Westbeld (21) in the final moments of double-overtime in an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

UCLA center Lauren Betts (51) grabs a rebound in front of Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) reacts after a play against Kentucky during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: AP

