North Carolina State's Ashford taken off field on stretcher in opener at UConn

North Carolina State safety Rakeim Ashford was injured and taken off the field on a stretcher Thursday night during the third quarter of the Wolfpack’s season opener against UConn

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 28 minutes ago
X

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — North Carolina State safety Rakeim Ashford was injured and taken off the field on a stretcher Thursday night during the third quarter of the Wolfpack's season opening win over UConn.

Ashford’s condition was not immediately known, but coach Dave Doeren said after the game that preliminary reports from medical personal were “positive.”

“They're going to keep him overnight to make sure, but every test they've done so far is OK,” he said.

The 6-foot-1 grad students was hit on the North Carolina State sideline at the end of a 40-yard kickoff return by NC State's Julian Gray with 1:54 left in the quarter. He went down and lay motionless for about 10 minutes as both teams knelt and watched emergency crews work on him.

A cart was brough onto the field, but not used. Ashford was eventually strapped to a stretcher and wheeled off the field.

UConn's Isiah Davis was called for unnecessary roughness on the play.

The Wolfpack went on to score a touchdown on the ensuing drive to take a 24-14 lead and won by that score.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Hyundai’s EV plant, Georgia’s biggest jobs deal, is getting bigger7h ago

Credit: Valdosta fire department

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Cleanup continues after deadly Idalia barrels through Georgia
8h ago

Credit: TNS

1 inmate dead, 2 injured in Fulton jail stabbings
7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fulton judge says Trump court proceedings will be televised
9h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fulton judge says Trump court proceedings will be televised
9h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Kemp rejects talk of special session, says punishing Fani Willis carries risks
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Acuña hits grand slam to become first player with 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases
9m ago
Stock market today: Asian shares trade mixed ahead of a key US jobs report
14m ago
Hong Kong and parts of southern China grind to near standstill as Super Typhoon Saola...
20m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Five things to know about Georgia Tech’s opener vs. Louisville
13h ago
‘Show them who we are’: Braves excited for Dodgers series that affects playoff seed
17h ago
FALL IN GEORGIA
From big fairs to local fests, you’ll find fall fun — and maybe a corn dog
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top