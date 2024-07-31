North Carolina Medicaid recipients can obtain OTC birth control pills at pharmacies at no cost

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Medicaid recipients can begin receiving over-the-counter birth control pills at no cost this week through hundreds of participating pharmacies.

The oral conceptive Opill will be covered and available without a prescription to Medicaid enrollees starting Thursday at more than 300 retail and commercial pharmacies in 92 of the state's 100 counties, Gov. Roy Cooper's office said.

The coverage emerged from a 2021 law that let pharmacists prescribe different kinds of contraception in line with state medical regulations. North Carolina Medicaid began signing up pharmacists to become providers in early 2024, and the state formally announced the Medicaid benefit two weeks ago.