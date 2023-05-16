North Carolina GOP to attempt swift override of governor's abortion veto

He singled out four GOP lawmakers — one in the Senate and three in the House — whom he said made "campaign promises" to protect abortion access. Among them is Rep. Tricia Cotham, whose recent switch from the Democratic Party to the GOP gave House Republicans the one additional vote they needed for veto-proof majorities in both chambers.

Both the House and Senate passed the bill along party lines this month, signaling an override could be successful. While GOP leaders in both chambers say they're confident they have the votes, some uncertainty lingers in the House, where another key Republican called out by Cooper was absent for the original vote and has declined to comment on the bill.