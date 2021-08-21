Nordqvist, Koerstz Madsen share lead at Women's British Open

Yealimi Noh wasn’t so lucky. The 20-year-old American held at least a share of the lead for much of a third round that lived up to the “Moving Day” tag, only to drop shots on her final three holes and finish at 6 under with a 71.

That left Noh tied for eighth place with a star-studded group containing Korda (70), the recently crowned Olympic champion and new superstar of women’s golf, and two players who have won the Women’s Open in the last five years — 2018 champion Georgia Hall (73) and 2016 winner Ariya Jutanugarn (68).

The top 14 were separated by just three shots going into the final round. Thompson, whose only major win was in 2014, was in a four-way tie for fourth after a 70.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Sweden's Anna Nordqvist plays her tee shot on the 15th during the third round of the Women's British Open golf championship, in Carnoustie, Scotland, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell) Credit: Scott Heppell Credit: Scott Heppell

Caption Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen plays a driver off the 5th tee during the third round of the Women's British Open golf championship, in Carnoustie, Scotland, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell) Credit: Scott Heppell Credit: Scott Heppell

Caption United States' Nelly Korda plays her shot on the 16th hole during the third round of the Women's British Open golf championship, in Carnoustie, Scotland, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell) Credit: Scott Heppell Credit: Scott Heppell