ajc logo
X

'Nomadland' author Jessica Bruder works on abortion book

National & World News
1 hour ago
The author of “Nomadland,” the basis for the Oscar-winning movie of the same name, is working on a book about abortion

NEW YORK (AP) — The author of “Nomadland,” the basis for the Oscar-winning movie of the same name, is working on a book about abortion.

Jessica Bruder will expand upon the reporting for her May cover story in The Atlantic, “The Abortion Underground: Inside the Covert Network Preparing for a Post-Roe Future.” The new book is currently untitled and does not yet have a release date, according to W.W. & Norton & Company, which on Thursday announced the deal with Bruder.

“With the Supreme Court expected to release its decision on the constitutional right to an abortion, Bruder will report from the front lines of the potential crisis, where people who have predicted for years that Roe v. Wade would fall are preparing to meet that challenge in real time,” the announcement reads in part.

Bruder said in a statement that she planned to chronicle "human rights through the lens of abortion. Like ‘Nomadland,’ the focus won’t be politics. It will be all about immersing with people — otherwise ordinary humans slipping the bonds of state control, asserting autonomy in an authoritarian age.”

Bruder's “Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century,” about transient older Americans, was published in 2017 and adapted into the acclaimed 2020 film starring Frances McDormand.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta passed its budget for the next year. Here’s where your tax dollars will go.
What did Jeff Dauler say about Davi Crimmins getting fired from the Bert Show?
18h ago
Atlanta City Council revisits controversial plan for closure of detention center
2h ago
Man arrested in shooting investigation that shut down Buckhead street
22h ago
Man arrested in shooting investigation that shut down Buckhead street
22h ago
Former Georgia Gwinnett students agree to $800,000 lawsuit settlement
5h ago
The Latest
FDA bans Juul e-cigarettes tied to teen vaping surge
7m ago
Israeli FM thanks Turkey for foiling attacks on Israelis
9m ago
Woman who had miscarriage on Malta trip can't get abortion
10m ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top