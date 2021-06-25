Nola strikes out 10 straight Mets to match MLB record

The right-hander struck out Conforto, Alonso and Dominic Smith in succession to keep New York off the scoreboard — and didn't slow down. James McCann, Kevin Pillar and Luis Guillorme went down in the second, then pitcher Taijuan Walker, McNeil and Lindor in the third.

Seven of the strikeouts during Nola's string were swinging. He caught Smith, McCann and Walker looking.

The streak alone gave Nola his 19th career double-digit strikeout game and third this season.

Nola also singled off the left-field wall for Philadelphia's first baserunner in the third and laced an RBI double to deep right-center off Walker with two outs in the fifth to deliver the first run of the game.

Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola delivers a pitch during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets, Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption New York Mets' Dominic Smith, right, argues with home plate umpire Dan Bellino during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola hits an RBI-double during the fifth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets, Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola watches his RBI-double as he runs toward first base during the fifth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets, Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Maton, left, slides past New York Mets catcher James McCann to score on a double by Aaron Nola during the fifth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II