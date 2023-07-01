Nokia renews patent license agreement with Apple, covering 5G and other technologies

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
32 minutes ago
X
Network infrastructure and 5G-technology provider Nokia has signed a new long-term patent license agreement with Apple to replace the current deal between the two companies that is set to expire at the end of the year

HELSINKI (AP) — Network infrastructure and 5G technology provider Nokia has signed a new long-term patent license agreement with Apple to replace the current deal between the two companies that is set to expire at the end of 2023.

The deal, which enables Apple to use the Finnish company’s technology in its products, covers Nokia’s inventions in 5G and other technologies. The terms of the agreement announced late Friday remain confidential.

Nokia expects to recognize revenue related to the agreement starting January 2024, and the company said the deal is consistent with its long-term outlook disclosed in the first quarter.

“The agreement reflects the strength of Nokia’s patent portfolio, decades-long investments in R&D, and contributions to cellular standards and other technologies,” Nokia Technologies President Jenni Lukander said in a statement.

The previous license agreement between Apple and Nokia was announced in May 2017.

Nokia said its patent portfolio is built on more than €140 billion ($153 billion) invested in research and development since 2000, and is composed of around 20,000 patent families, including over 5,500 patent families declared essential to 5G.

The Espoo, Finland -based Nokia is one of the world’s main suppliers of 5G, the latest generation of broadband technology, along with Sweden’s Ericsson, China’s Huawei and South Korea’s Samsung.

Editors' Picks

Brookhaven asks DeKalb County to put Toco Hill annexation up for vote15h ago

Credit: AP

Supreme Court’s gay rights ruling echoes long-running Georgia debate
15h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

CUNNINGHAM: As problems mount, UGA's Smart escapes accountability
13h ago

Credit: Courtesy of the Family

Atlanta entrepreneur Maceo Brown, 67, poured his life into young people
18h ago

Credit: Courtesy of the Family

Atlanta entrepreneur Maceo Brown, 67, poured his life into young people
18h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother arrested in death of child found decaying in DeKalb closet
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

The Dutch king could offer an apology in a speech on the anniversary of slavery's...
24m ago
Nokia renews patent license agreement with Apple, covering 5G and other technologies
32m ago
3 killed, 17 wounded in Ukraine from Russian attacks, as Spain highlights European...
35m ago
Featured

Bill Thorn, AJC Peachtree Road Race’s ironman, earns his rest from the race
14h ago
Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose are among ESPN job cuts
12h ago
Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top