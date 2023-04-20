Nokia profits down, sees economy impacting client spending

“Given the ongoing need to invest in 5G and fiber, we see this primarily as a question of timing,” Lundmark said in a statement.

“Nevertheless we will maintain our cost discipline to ensure we can successfully navigate this uncertainty.”

He said Nokia would maintain its previously given outlook for the rest of the year.

“We remain on track to deliver another year of growth in 2023 so our outlook is unchanged with the expectation that profitability in the second half of the year will be stronger than the first half,” Lundmark said.