BreakingNews
Police investigate 2nd shooting this month at NW Atlanta complex
X

Nokia profits down, sees economy impacting client spending

National & World News
4 hours ago
Wireless and fixed-network equipment maker Nokia has reported lower than expected profits as it warned that the current uncertain economic situation was starting to impact spending by operators and other customers

HELSINKI (AP) — Wireless and fixed-network equipment maker Nokia on Thursday reported lower than expected profits as it warned that the current economic situation was starting to impact spending by operators and other customers.

The Espoo, Finland-based company reported net profit of 342 million euros ($375 million) for the January-March period, down 18% from 416 million euros a year earlier. Net income attributable to shareholders was 332 million euros, down from 409 million euros the previous year.

Nokia’s sales were up 10% at 5.9 billion euros.

Nokia is one of the world’s main suppliers of 5G, the latest generation of broadband technology, along with Sweden’s Ericsson, China’s Huawei and South Korea’s Samsung.

Referring to increased sales, CEO Pekka Lundmark said that the first quarter gave “a solid start” to 2023 for Nokia but “looking forward, we are starting to see some signs of the economic environment impacting customer spending.”

“Given the ongoing need to invest in 5G and fiber, we see this primarily as a question of timing,” Lundmark said in a statement.

“Nevertheless we will maintain our cost discipline to ensure we can successfully navigate this uncertainty.”

He said Nokia would maintain its previously given outlook for the rest of the year.

“We remain on track to deliver another year of growth in 2023 so our outlook is unchanged with the expectation that profitability in the second half of the year will be stronger than the first half,” Lundmark said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Locher/AP

The Jolt: Chris Christie warns, ‘it’s over if you cannot win Georgia’3h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Activist killed at police training center site had more than 50 gunshot wounds, autopsy...
10h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech shifting pregame festivities at Bobby Dodd Stadium
17h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How will the grass grow at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How will the grass grow at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?
1h ago

Credit: UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant

Out of the murky waters of the Okefenokee, an alligator mystery emerges
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home
4m ago
An end to the reading wars? More US schools embrace phonics
9m ago
EU border agency begins deployment in North Macedonia
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgians to wait two more days for high court’s guidance on abortion pill
17h ago
Bird-napping: Ruby, Peaches and Cream happy to be home at Buckhead restaurant
VIDEO: Hear the inspiring words from survivor Ilse Eichner Reiner
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top