Nokia profit matches expectations; dividend to resume

Nokia is in a tight race in the 5G market with Ericsson of Sweden, China’s Huawei and South Korea’s Samsung, among others.

Lundmark started as Nokia’s CEO in August 2020 and has since shuffled the business and operations strategy of a company that has played catchup to Huawei and Ericsson in the 5G business.

“The progress we have made with cash generation in the business has strengthened our balance sheet to the point we can look to reinstate shareholder distributions through both a dividend and share buyback program,” Lundmark said.

Nokia is proposing 0.08 euro dividend per share for 2021 and a share buyback of up to 600 million euros.