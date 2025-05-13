Nodule found in former President Joe Biden’s prostate during routine physical exam

WASHINGTON (AP) — A small nodule was found in the prostate of former President Joe Biden during a routine physical exam, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

A short statement said the finding “necessitated further evaluation,” but it was not clear whether that had already taken place or the outcome of the examination.

The detection of nodules in the prostate generally requires a further exam by a urologist to rule out prostate cancer. These kinds of abnormal growths can be caused by cancer or by less serious conditions, including inflammation or an enlarged prostate.