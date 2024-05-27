Nation & World News

Nobody hurt after plane's engine catches fire at Chicago O'Hare airport

The Federal Aviation Administration says a commercial airliner’s engine caught fire at Chicago O’Hare International Airport
5 minutes ago

CHICAGO (AP) — A commercial airliner's engine caught fire Monday at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

United flight 2091 to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport aborted takeoff after flames were reported around 2 p.m. while the aircraft was still on the taxiway, the FAA said.

The airline said the plane, an Airbus A320, was towed to the gate. There were no injuries.

All 148 passengers were put on a different plane to make the trip, and delays were minimal, United said.

Arriving flights were briefly halted into O'Hare, ABC 7 Chicago reported.

The fire department and medical personnel met the aircraft out of an abundance of caution, United said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Disney

Georgia native Victoria Groce on how she won 2024 Jeopardy Masters

Credit: Michael A. McCoy

‘He was my gift’: DeKalb mother mourns airman killed by Florida deputy

Credit: AP

MARK BRADLEY
Bill Walton, 1952-2024: So I hated the guy, and then I met him
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man found shot to death near Trap Music Museum

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man found shot to death near Trap Music Museum

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Memorial Day storms to give way to cooler, calmer weather Tuesday
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Closing arguments, jury instructions and maybe a verdict? Major week looms in Trump hush...
22m ago
Mexican government says the arm of a 19th century mummy came off after mishandling by...
23m ago
At least 22 dead in Memorial Day weekend storms that devastated several US states
29m ago
Featured

Credit: Michael A. McCoy

‘He was my gift’: DeKalb mother mourns airman killed by Florida deputy
How a rented Tesla helped police solve a Georgia murder case
Billye Aaron reflects on her journey with Hank. ‘I was the lucky one’