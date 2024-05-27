Nobody hurt after plane's engine catches fire at Chicago O'Hare airport

CHICAGO (AP) — A commercial airliner's engine caught fire Monday at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

United flight 2091 to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport aborted takeoff after flames were reported around 2 p.m. while the aircraft was still on the taxiway, the FAA said.

The airline said the plane, an Airbus A320, was towed to the gate. There were no injuries.