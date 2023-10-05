Nobel Prize in literature to be announced in Stockholm

The Nobel Prize in literature will be announced Thursday, with the new laureate, or laureates, joining an illustrious list of past winners that ranges from Toni Morrison to Ernest Hemingway and Jean-Paul Sartre — who turned down the prize in 1964

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By DAVID KEYTON and MIKE CORDER – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Nobel Prize in literature will be announced Thursday, with the new laureate, or laureates, joining an illustrious list of past winners that ranges from Toni Morrison to Ernest Hemingway and Jean-Paul Sartre — who turned down the prize in 1964.

This year's winner or winners will be known at 1 p.m. (1100 GMT), assuming there is no slip-up similar to Wednesday, when a press release divulging the names of the three chemistry laureates was sent to Swedish media hours before the official press event to unveil the winners.

Last year, French author Annie Ernaux won the prize for what the prize-giving Swedish Academy called “the courage and clinical acuity” of books rooted in her small-town background in the Normandy region of northwest France.

Ernaux was just the 17th woman among the 119 Nobel literature laureates. The literature prize has long faced criticism that it is too focused on European and North American writers, as well as too male-dominated.

On Wednesday, the chemistry prize was awarded to Moungi Bawendi of MIT, Louis Brus of Columbia University, and Alexei Ekimov of Nanocrystals Technology Inc. They were honored for their work with tiny particles called quantum dots — tiny particles that can release very bright colored light and whose applications in everyday life include electronics and medical imaging.

Earlier this week, Hungarian-American Katalin Karikó and American Drew Weissman won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for discoveries that enabled the creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the physics prize went to French-Swedish physicist Anne L'Huillier, French scientist Pierre Agostini and Hungarian-born Ferenc Krausz for producing the first split-second glimpse into the super-fast world of spinning electrons.

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded Friday and the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences ends the awards season on Monday.

The Nobel Prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million) from a bequest left by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel. Winners also receive an 18-carat gold medal and diploma when they collect their Nobel Prizes at the award ceremonies in December.

___

Corder reported from The Hague, Netherlands.

___

Follow all AP stories about the Nobel Prizes at https://apnews.com/hub/nobel-prizes

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Dunwoody police officer accused of battery, placed on administrative leave11h ago

9-year-old boy fatally struck by vehicle in South Fulton neighborhood
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Luxury brands are coming to Phipps Plaza amid mall renovation
12h ago

Savannah’s port files plans for huge expansion. This time on an island
20h ago

Savannah’s port files plans for huge expansion. This time on an island
20h ago

Police: Teen drove 100 mph in 45-mph zone in Cobb crash that killed 15-year-old
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Russia launches more drone attacks as Ukraine President Zelenksyy travels to a European...
7m ago
Some 50 European leaders are to stress their support for Ukraine at a meeting in Spain
33m ago
Stock market today: Asian shares rise, buoyed by Wall Street rally from bonds and oil...
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Staff

Sign up to watch a live recording of Braves Report podcast
20h ago
Need a COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia? New option available now
23h ago
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top