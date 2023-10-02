Nobel Prize announcements are getting underway with the unveiling of the medicine prize

Six days of Nobel Prize announcements are beginning with the unveiling of the winner of the medicine award

By DAVID KEYTON and MIKE CORDER – Associated Press
1 hour ago
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Six days of Nobel Prize announcements begin Monday with the unveiling of the winner of the medicine award.

The Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine was won last year by Swedish scientist Svante Paabo for discoveries in human evolution that unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA which provided key insights into our immune system, including our vulnerability to severe COVID-19.

The award was the second in the family. Paabo’s father, Sune Bergstrom, won the Nobel Prize in medicine in 1982.

Nobel announcements continue with the physics prize on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday and the economics award on Oct. 9.

The prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million). The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1896.

The prize money was raised by 1 million kronor this year because of the plunging value of the Swedish currency.

The laureates are invited to receive their awards at ceremonies on Dec. 10, the anniversary of Nobel’s death. The prestigious peace prize is handed out in Oslo, according to his wishes, while the other award ceremony is held in Stockholm.

Corder reported from The Hague, Netherlands.__

Follow all AP stories about the Nobel Prizes at https://apnews.com/hub/nobel-prizes

GDOC: Georgia correctional officer slain by inmate
