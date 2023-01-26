Nobel laureate wants more to help probe Russian war crimes

“I work with people who have survived hell,” Matviichuk continued, “and I’m certain that above and beyond their own lives, ruined families, ruined vision of the future, these people crave to restore their trust that justice exists, even though delayed in time.”

The United Nations human rights office said that as of Jan. 23, 7,068 civilians had been killed in the war.

While Ukrainian officials have called for modern tanks and advanced weapons to beef up the defense of their nation, Matviichuk wants a similar effort to reinforce its legal capabilities. “We must ingrain international elements into the level of national investigation and national justice,” she said.

She called on the Council of Europe to help set up a system where more international investigators and judges could be brought in to reinforce Ukraine in prosecuting cases.

In October, Matviichuk's organization, the Center for Civil Liberties, was named a co-winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize along with Russian human rights group Memorial and Ales Bialiatski, head of the Belarusian rights group Viasna.

In her impassioned Thursday speech in the hall of Council of Europe, she also rued with a trembling voice that the International Criminal Court was centering on a select few cases and had no jurisdiction over the crime of aggression, for which many in the international community want Russian President Vladimir Putin and other top Kremlin officials prosecuted.

The European Parliament and the European Union's executive commission have called for the establishment of a court to prosecute the crime of aggression, and Matviichuk urged the Council of Europe to also take a leading role in it.

Something has to happen soon, she said, because, as a legal expert, she only has one answer for her nation's plight: “Provide Ukraine with modern weaponry because now the law doesn’t work.”

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias