Nation & World News

Noam Chomsky's wife says reports of famed linguist's death are false

Noam Chomsky’s wife, Valeria Wasserman Chomsky, says reports that the famed linguist and activist had died are untrue
FILE - Jewish-American scholar and activist Noam Chomsky attends a conference at the Islamic University, Oct. 20, 2012, in Gaza City. Chomsky's wife, Valeria Wasserman Chomsky, says reports Tuesday, June 18, 2024, that the famed linguist and activist had died are untrue. (AP photo/Hatem Moussa, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Jewish-American scholar and activist Noam Chomsky attends a conference at the Islamic University, Oct. 20, 2012, in Gaza City. Chomsky's wife, Valeria Wasserman Chomsky, says reports Tuesday, June 18, 2024, that the famed linguist and activist had died are untrue. (AP photo/Hatem Moussa, File)
By HILLEL ITALIE – Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Noam Chomsky's wife, Valeria Wasserman Chomsky, says reports Tuesday that the famed linguist and activist had died are untrue.

"No, it is false," she wrote Tuesday in response to an emailed query from The Associated Press. Noam Chomsky, 95, had been hospitalized in Brazil while recovering from a stroke suffered a year ago, Valeria Chomsky told the AP last week. But the Beneficencia Portuguesa hospital in Sao Paulo said in a statement that Chomsky was discharged on Tuesday to continue his treatment at home.

Earlier Tuesday, Chomsky was trending on X as false reports of his death abounded. Jacobin and The New Statesman published obituaries for Chomsky, though the former changed its headline from "We Remember Noam Chomsky" to "Let's Celebrate Noam Chomsky." The New Statesman took its essay by former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis down altogether. Brazilian news site Diario do Centro do Mundo also took down its story announcing Chomsky's death and issued a correction.

The Chomskys have had a residence in Brazil since 2015. Noam Chomsky, known to millions for his criticisms of U.S. foreign policy, taught for decades at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In 2017, he joined the College of Social & Behavioral Sciences at the University of Arizona in Tucson.

___

AP journalist David Biller contributed from Rio de Janeiro.

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2012, file photo activist Noam Chomsky stands during a press conference to support the Gaza-bound flotilla in the port of Gaza City. Chomsky is hospitalized in his wife's native country of Brazil after suffering a massive stroke, she confirmed Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC file photo

Arthur Blank, Matt Ryan to be enshrined in Falcons Ring of Honor2h ago

Credit: AP

Alabama man pleads guilty to threatening Fulton DA, sheriff over Trump case
2h ago

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Atlanta school chief finalist will stay ‘as long as the board will have me’
2h ago

Credit: Taylor Croft

Cobb community honors enslaved, freed Black people for Juneteenth

Credit: Taylor Croft

Cobb community honors enslaved, freed Black people for Juneteenth

Credit: AP Photo/Danny Johnston

Food giant Cargill to hire 400 tech workers at new Atlanta office hub
The Latest
Record-breaking US heat wave scorches the Midwest and Northeast, bringing safety measures
9m ago
Russia President Vladimir Putin makes a rare visit to North Korea, an old ally
11m ago
Singer Justin Timberlake charged with driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons
11m ago
Featured

Credit: RICHARD A DUCREE

Women-led rodeo celebrates Juneteenth, Black history
In Braves’ win over Tigers, Forrest Wall and Jesse Chavez provide examples of team’s...
Preview: What is on the runoff election ballot Tuesday in metro Atlanta?