Nation & World News

Noah Lyles back on track at Olympics for a no-drama run through first round of 200 meters

Noah Lyles returned to the track to start the quest for his second Olympic gold medal, cruising through his first-round 200-meter heat in 20.19 seconds
Noah Lyles, of the United States, crosses the finish line ahead of Andre de Grasse, left, of Canada, to win his men's 200-meters' heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Noah Lyles, of the United States, crosses the finish line ahead of Andre de Grasse, left, of Canada, to win his men's 200-meters' heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By EDDIE PELLS – Associated Press
1 hour ago

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Noah Lyles returned to the track Monday night to start the quest for his second Olympic gold medal, cruising through his first-round 200-meter heat in 20.19 seconds.

Lyles beat defending Olympic champion Andre De Grasse of Canada by .11 seconds in what was a routine, no-drama run through the curve — in other words, everything his title race in the 100 the night before was not.

Lyles edged out Jamaica's Kishane Thompson by .005 seconds in that one — a race that goes down as one of the best ever on the Olympic track, or anywhere. Both sprinters, along with Fred Kerley, were scheduled to receive their medals at the end of the evening's action.

Also advancing in the 200 were Americans Erriyon Knighton (20.00) and Kenny Bednarek, who ran 19.97 and could very well be Lyles' biggest challenger come the final set for Thursday,

Lyles is trying to become the first man to double since Usain Bolt did it for the third time at the Rio Games in 2016. Carl Lewis is the last U.S. man to pull it off in the 100-200, back in 1984 in Los Angeles.

Lyles came onto the track while the men's pole vault final was at its midpoint, with Mondo Duplantis of Sweden in the mix to defend his Olympic title.

Gabby Thomas, the favorite in the women's 200 now that Jamaica's world champion, Shericka Jackson, has pulled out, was set to run her semifinal heat.

Other finals were in the women's 800 and 5,000, where Faith Kipyegon was going for the first leg of what would be an unprecedented women's 1,500-5,000 double at the Olympics.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Chun-Han Yang, of Taiwan, Andre de Grasse, of Canada, Noah Lyles, of the United States, Bryan Levell, of Jamaica, and Towa Uzawa, of Japan, run in a men's 200 meters round 1 heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Chun-Han Yang, of Taiwan, Andre de Grasse, of Canada, Noah Lyles, of the United States, Bryan Levell, of Jamaica, and Towa Uzawa, of Japan, run in a men's 200 meters round 1 heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kenneth Bednarek, of the United States, prepares for a heat in the men's 200-meter at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Noah Lyles, right, of the United States, leads Andre de Grasse, of Canada, to the finish line in their men's 200-meters' heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Oleg Zernikel, of Germany, reacts after missing an attempt during the men's pole vault final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Noah Lyles wins a historically close Olympic 100-meter sprint by five-thousandths of a...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Leigh Diffey on botched Paris Olympics 100 meters call: "I got it wrong."
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Julien Alfred cruises in 1st round of Olympic 200 morning after 100 win...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Léon Marchand captures 4th Olympic swimming gold, setting off a party across Paris
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Google loses massive antitrust case over its search dominance3m ago
Justice Clarence Thomas took undisclosed 2010 trip with GOP megadonor, Democratic senator...9m ago
Israel-Hamas war latest: Hezbollah says it launched a drone attack on northern Israel11m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Paul McPherson

NBC Olympic host Maria Taylor is a former UGA athlete and journalism alum
Too few rural Georgians being referred for organ transplants
Jimmy Carter’s next goal is voting for Kamala Harris for president